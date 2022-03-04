UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Will Discuss With His Cabinet Russia Sanctions, Lowering Costs For Americans

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Biden Says Will Discuss With His Cabinet Russia Sanctions, Lowering Costs for Americans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will meet with his cabinet later in the day to discuss additional sanctions against Russian businessmen and lowering the price of goods for Americans amid rising inflation in the United States.

"This afternoon, I'll be meeting with my Cabinet at the White House," Biden said via Twitter. "We'll be discussing additional sanctions on Russian oligarchs, our plans to lower costs for Americans, our unity agenda, and more."

More Stories From World

