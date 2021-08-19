Biden Says Will Get COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden told ABC in an interview that he and his wife, Jill, will get their COVID-19 booster shots, discounting concerns of inequitable global access to vaccines.

"We're gonna get the booster shots... We got our shots all the way back in, I think December. So it's past time... yes, we will get the booster shots," Biden told ABC news' George Stephanopoulos.

When asked whether he was comfortable with Americans getting a third shot when millions worldwide haven't had their first, he said "absolutely."

"We're providing more to the rest of the world than all the rest of the world combined. We got enough for everybody... We're keepin' our part of the bargain.

We're doin' more than anybody," he said, adding that more than half a billion shots would be shipped worldwide from the US.

On Wednesday, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that all Americans will be able to receive booster shots starting September 20. These booster shots will be offered at no cost to everyone in the United States regardless of their immigration or health insurance status.

At the same time, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that there was no need for booster shots as of yet and added that further research into the matter was needed, expressing concern over global equity of access to the life-saving vaccines.