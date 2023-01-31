Biden Says Will Go to Poland at Some Point, Does Not Know When - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) US President Joe Biden told reporters that he will go to Poland at some point in the future, but he does not know when.

Biden also said the United States will not provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine amid rumors of such considerations by the US government, a Fox news correspondent said via Twitter on Monday.

Earlier in January, media reported that Biden is planning a trip to Europe that can coincide with the first anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Last week, the White House refuted the reports.