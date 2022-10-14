Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will have more to say on high gas prices next week.

The president delivered remarks on Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments in Los Angeles and across the country.

"I will have more to say about lowering gasoline prices next week, the price of gasoline remains too high, and we must continue to work," he said.