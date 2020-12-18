Biden Says Will Impose 'Substantial Costs' on Those Behind Cyberattackers

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday said his administration would impose "substantial costs" on those responsible for cyberattacks, in his first reaction to a massive hacking of the country's governmental and private networks.

"We need to disrupt and deter our adversaries from undertaking significant cyber attacks in the first place. We will do that by, among other things, imposing substantial costs on those responsible for such malicious attacks, including in coordination with our allies and partners," Biden said in a statement.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warned on Thursday that governmental institutions, critical infrastructures and private entities are in "grave" peril after the massive hacking attack.

CISA did not identify suspects, but attributed the attack underway since at least March 2020 to "an advanced persistent threat actor." It admitted that removing malware from "compromised environments" would be highly complex and challenging.

The Washington Post reported earlier that a hacking group called APT29, also known as "the Dukes" or "Cozy Bear," allegedly linked to the Russian government, was likely behind the hacking but provided no proof for its claims. The Russian Embassy in the United States has dismissed media reports accusing Russian hackers as unfounded.