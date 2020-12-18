UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says Will Impose 'Substantial Costs' On Those Behind Cyberattackers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Biden Says Will Impose 'Substantial Costs' on Those Behind Cyberattackers

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday said his administration would impose "substantial costs" on those responsible for cyberattacks, in his first reaction to a massive hacking of the country's governmental and private networks.

"We need to disrupt and deter our adversaries from undertaking significant cyber attacks in the first place. We will do that by, among other things, imposing substantial costs on those responsible for such malicious attacks, including in coordination with our allies and partners," Biden said in a statement.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warned on Thursday that governmental institutions, critical infrastructures and private entities are in "grave" peril after the massive hacking attack.

CISA did not identify suspects, but attributed the attack underway since at least March 2020 to "an advanced persistent threat actor." It admitted that removing malware from "compromised environments" would be highly complex and challenging.

The Washington Post reported earlier that a hacking group called APT29, also known as "the Dukes" or "Cozy Bear," allegedly linked to the Russian government, was likely behind the hacking but provided no proof for its claims. The Russian Embassy in the United States has dismissed media reports accusing Russian hackers as unfounded.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Washington United States March 2020 Post Media From Government Hacking

Recent Stories

AED3.2 bn in week-long real estate transactions in ..

46 minutes ago

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual 2020 conclud ..

46 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021 hopes to encourage futu ..

46 minutes ago

National Ambulance, Fatima College of Health Scien ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority offers COVID-19 testing to ..

1 hour ago

Global superstars confirmed for 2021 OMEGA Dubai D ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.