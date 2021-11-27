Biden Says Will 'In All Probability' Speak With Zelenskyy, Putin Amid Border Buildup

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Friday he will "in all probability" speak with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin about the alleged unusual military activities on the border between the two countries.

"In all probability," Biden told reporters when asked whether he plans to speak to the leaders of Ukraine and Russia about the situation near the Ukrainian-Russian border.

Biden added that the US remains concerned over Russia's military activity and supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and ability to govern itself.