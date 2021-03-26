UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Will Invite Alliance Of Democracies To US Soon 'To Discuss The Future'

Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:10 AM

Biden Says Will Invite Alliance of Democracies to US Soon 'To Discuss the Future'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday during his first press since assuming office in January that he will invite an alliance of democracies to the United States soon to talk about the future.

"Earlier this month, and apparently it got the Chinese attention, that's not why I did it, I met with our allies on how we are going to hold China accountable in the region - Australia, India, Japan and the United States - the so-called Quad - because we have to have democracies, working together," Biden said. "Before too long, I am going to invite an alliance of democracies to come here to discuss the future."

Biden also said later on Thursday he will speak with 27 heads of European Union member states.

Biden's statement comes almost a week after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska.

The meeting ended with each side harshly criticizing the other. The US officials criticized China for the events in Hong Kong events and the alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. The Chinese delegation criticized the United States for human rights abuses of African Americans and others, lack of democracy and interference in other countries affairs.

However, the two sides agreed to push forward high-level dialogue and avoid confrontation.

The first high-level engagement with the Chinese under the new US administration was also preceded by the Quad summit - Biden's virtual meeting with leaders of Australia, Japan and India.

