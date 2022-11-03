Biden Says Will Keep US Troops Stationed in NATO Countries 'For a Long Time'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that US troops will be stationed in NATO countries throughout Europe for a long time to come amid heightened tensions on the continent due to the conflict in Ukraine.

"They'll be there for a long time," Biden said when asked how long he expects US soldiers would be present in Poland and other NATO countries.

The United States increased the number of troops in Europe from roughly 60,000 to 100,000 in November after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

The Biden administration said it expects that number to remain consistent for the foreseeable future, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said last week.

However, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said last week that the US government maintains the ability to rapidly deploy military capabilities to Europe in case of a need to do so.