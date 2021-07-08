Biden Says Will Know Plan on Responding to RNC Cyberattack Thursday - Press Pool Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters that he will know by Thursday his response plan to the cyberattack against the Republican National Committee (RNC), according to a White House press pool report.

"The FBI is working with the RNC to determine the facts. ...

I will know what I am going to do tomorrow," Biden said on Wednesday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in earlier remarks that US media reports claiming the Russian cybercriminal group Cozy Bear is behind the cyberattack got ahead of the administration and the investigation and that an actual attribution has not yet been issued.