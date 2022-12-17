Biden Says Will Make Announcement on Air Defense Support for Ukraine 'In Few Minutes'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he will make announcement on air defense support for Ukraine "in a few minutes."

"You'll hear in a few minutes," Biden told journalists when asked when he will announce whether the United States will provide air defense support for Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby announced that the next military aid package for Ukraine will include "additional air defense capabilities.

US media reported that the Biden administration is considering sending an advanced variant of the Patriot air defense system - called Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) - to Ukraine.

The Patriot PAC-3 is reportedly an option that the Biden administration is considering in order to enable Ukraine to intercept ballistic missiles and aircraft. Russian forces have been using ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones - among other military means - to destroy Ukrainian military infrastructure.