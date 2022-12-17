UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Will Make Announcement On Air Defense Support For Ukraine 'In Few Minutes'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Biden Says Will Make Announcement on Air Defense Support for Ukraine 'In Few Minutes'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he will make announcement on air defense support for Ukraine "in a few minutes."

"You'll hear in a few minutes," Biden told journalists when asked when he will announce whether the United States will provide air defense support for Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby announced that the next military aid package for Ukraine will include "additional air defense capabilities.

"

US media reported that the Biden administration is considering sending an advanced variant of the Patriot air defense system - called Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) - to Ukraine.

The Patriot PAC-3 is reportedly an option that the Biden administration is considering in order to enable Ukraine to intercept ballistic missiles and aircraft. Russian forces have been using ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones - among other military means - to destroy Ukrainian military infrastructure.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States Media

Recent Stories

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

15 minutes ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

15 minutes ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

15 minutes ago
 Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU ..

Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU Voting Reform - Foreign Minis ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan faces worst kind of flood disaster: Ahsan ..

Pakistan faces worst kind of flood disaster: Ahsan iqbal

38 minutes ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson St ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.