Biden Says Will Make Clear to Putin That There Are Areas of Cooperation 'If He Chooses'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Monday he will convey to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting this week that there are areas the United States and Russia can cooperate "if he chooses" to do so.

"I'm going to make clear to President Putin that there are areas that we can cooperate if he chooses," Biden said during a press conference in Brussels.

Putin and Biden will hold a bilateral meeting in Geneva on Wednesday to discuss a range of issues related to arms control and strategic security.