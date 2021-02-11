UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Will Never Hesitate To Use Force When Necessary To Defend US

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:50 AM

Biden Says Will Never Hesitate to Use Force When Necessary to Defend US

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) President Joe Biden said during a visit to the Pentagon on Wednesday that he would never hesitate to use force to defend the United States and its interests, but stressed that he would only do so as a last resort after exhausting other options.

"As a commander-in-chief I will never hesitate to use force to defend the vital interests the American people and our allies around the world when necessary," Biden said at the Pentagon in remarks to US Department of Defense personnel. "But I believe force should be a tool of last resort, not first."

More Stories From World

