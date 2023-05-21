UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Will Not Ease Sanctions On China To Improve Ties With Beijing

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he will not lift any sanctions imposed on China amid plans to hold a meeting with his counterpart President Xi Jinping.

"No, I am not going to ease the sanctions," Biden said, when asked whether Biden would consider easing some sanctions on China to improve relations with Beijing, including those that are currently on China's Defense Minister.

Biden said on Wednesday that he will be meeting with Xi regardless if it is soon or not.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the ministry had no information regarding possible contacts between Xi and Biden, despite statements made by the latter.

Last week, Biden said that arrangements for a conversation between him and Xi were in the works and expressed hope that the talks would come to fruition.

