Biden Says Will Not Support Any Efforts to Cut Medicare, Social Security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) President Joe Biden said during remarks after the midterm elections that he will not support proposals to cut the Federal medical insurance program Medicare and Social Security.

"Under no circumstances will I support the proposal put forward by Senator (Ron) Johnson to cut or make fundamental changes to Social Security or Medicare.

That's not on the table," Biden said on Wednesday.

Johnson, a Republican from the state of Wisconsin, suggested in August that Social Security and Medicare be eliminated as federal entitlement programs and instead become programs approved by Congress on an annual basis via discretionary spending.