Biden Says Will Not Weaponize Justice Department in Pursuit of Trump Investigation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Joe Biden said he will not interfere in the US Justice Department with regards to a possible investigation into incumbent President Donald Trump.

In his first televised interview since being declared winner of the November 3 presidential election, Biden was asked whether he supports some Democrats' calls to investigate the sitting president.

"I will not do what this president does and use the Justice Department as my vehicle to insist that something happen," Biden told NBC's Lester Holt.

The Democratic veteran said that he was aware that several investigations await Trump at the state level and there was "nothing at all I can or cannot do about that.

"

Biden stressed that he was focused on bringing certainty back to the US public amid ongoing turbulence.

The US General Services Administration on Monday said it determined that Biden's transition team could access post-election resources and services, a move that comes more than 2 weeks after the election outcome was projected by every major media outlet. President Donald Trump approved of the GSA's decision, although he has not conceded.