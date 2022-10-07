UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Will Pardon Individuals With Federal Offenses Of Marijuana Possession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he is directing the US Attorney General to pardon eligible individuals with Federal offenses of marijuana possession.

"I am announcing a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a press release. "I have directed the Attorney General to develop an administrative process for the issuance of certificates of pardon to eligible individuals."

Biden said these pardons will help thousands of people who struggle with employment, housing, or educational opportunities because of prior federal convictions for marijuana possession.

Moreover, Biden urged all US governors to issue pardons for state offenses involving marijuana possession.

Biden said no one should be in prison solely due to the possession of marijuana. However, he added that important limitations on trafficking, marketing, and under-age sales of marijuana should stay in place.

