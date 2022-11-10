Biden Says Will Prevent Trump From Becoming President Again If He Decides To Run
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 03:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden told reporters that he will use all legal means to prevent Donald Trump from becoming a US president again should he decide to run in 2024.
"If he does run, I am making sure he, under legitimate efforts of our Constitution, does not become the next president again," Biden said on Wednesday.