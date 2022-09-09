Biden Says Will 'Probably' Attend Funeral of UK Queen Elizabeth II

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will "probably" attend the funeral of UK Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom who passed away earlier in the day.

Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement. The UK's longest-reigning monarch was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday after her condition deteriorated. Her eldest son, Charles III, will officially become the King on Friday.

"Yes, probably," Biden said when asked by UK tabloid Daily Mail whether he will attend the funeral.

Earlier on Thursday, the president visited the British Embassy in Washington where he signed the condolence book after the passing of the Queen.

Biden in a statement earlier in the day said the late-queen was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity who strengthened the relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States. Biden stressed that she was "more than a monarch. She defined an era." He added that the US looks forward to continuing a close friendship with the United Kingdoms' King and Queen Consort in the years ahead.