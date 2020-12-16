Biden Says Will Publicly Get Vaccinated for COVID-19 'Sooner Than Later'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he will publicly get vaccinated for the novel coronavirus and had been advised by the country's top pandemics expert Anthony Fauci to do it as soon as possible.

"Dr. Fauci recommends that I get the vaccine sooner than later," Biden told reporters. "When I do it, you'll get notice and we'll do it publicly."

Pfizer is involved in a massive effort to get millions of doses of its coronavirus vaccine -jointly developed with Germany's BioNTech - out after the shots became the first immunization against the COVID-19 approved by US health authorities over the weekend.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W.

Bush and Bill Clinton announced earlier this month their intentions to get vaccinated potentially on live television - to bolster trust and confidence in the vaccine among Americans. Following their lead, Biden said he too would take a vaccine on camera, as did Fauci.

The Pfizer vaccine is being administered first to healthcare workers and long-term residents of nursing homes. While some 100 million Americans are expected to be immunized by spring, resistance is also anticipated from those fearing side effects.

More than 16 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus since January and more than 300,000 have died of related complications, data tracked by the Johns Hopkins University showed.