Biden Says Will Raise Human Rights Issues At Meeting With Putin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 08:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden said Sunday he would raise human rights issues at his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and make US position on the matter clear.
"I'm meeting with President Putin in a couple weeks in Geneva making it clear we will not, we will not stand by and let him abuse those rights," Biden said in his remarks at a Memorial Day ceremony in Delaware.