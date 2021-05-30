Biden Says Will Raise Human Rights Issues at Meeting With Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden said Sunday he would raise human rights issues at his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and make US position on the matter clear.

"I'm meeting with President Putin in a couple weeks in Geneva making it clear we will not, we will not stand by and let him abuse those rights," Biden said in his remarks at a Memorial Day ceremony in Delaware.

The summit is expected to take place in Geneva on June 16.