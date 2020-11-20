Biden Says Will Reveal Choice For US Treasury Secretary Soon
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Joe Biden, the projected winner of the US 2020 presidential election, said that he plans to reveal his choice for the next Treasury Secretary soon.
"You will soon hear my choice on Treasury. I made that decision, we made this decision, and you will hear that even just before or after Thanksgiving," Biden told reporters on Thursday afternoon.