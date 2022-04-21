UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Will Send Congress Budget Request Next Week For Ukraine Weapons Package

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Biden Says Will Send Congress Budget Request Next Week for Ukraine Weapons Package

The White House next week will send Congress a supplemental budget request to continue US efforts to provide Ukraine with weapons amid the Russian special military operation there, President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The White House next week will send Congress a supplemental budget request to continue US efforts to provide Ukraine with weapons amid the Russian special military operation there, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"In order to sustain Ukraine for the duration of this fight, next week I'm going to have to be sending to Congress a supplemental budget request to keep weapons and ammunition flowing without interruption to the brave Ukrainian fighters," Biden said during remarks on Ukraine.

Biden said he expects Congress will move forward and act quickly on the matter.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Budget White House Congress

Recent Stories

Ilhan Omar assures to take up HR abuses in IIOJK a ..

Ilhan Omar assures to take up HR abuses in IIOJK at Congress

1 minute ago
 Frappart named as first woman to referee French Cu ..

Frappart named as first woman to referee French Cup final

1 minute ago
 Tesla, airline shares take off

Tesla, airline shares take off

1 minute ago
 Biden Says No Evidence Yet That Mariupol Completel ..

Biden Says No Evidence Yet That Mariupol Completely Fell to Russian Forces

1 minute ago
 Biden Says US Will Continue to Share 'Significant' ..

Biden Says US Will Continue to Share 'Significant' Intelligence With Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Khuli Katchehri held at Mattani to resolve people' ..

Khuli Katchehri held at Mattani to resolve people's problems

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.