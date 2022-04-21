Biden Says Will Send Congress Budget Request Next Week for Ukraine Weapons Package

The White House next week will send Congress a supplemental budget request to continue US efforts to provide Ukraine with weapons amid the Russian special military operation there, President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The White House next week will send Congress a supplemental budget request to continue US efforts to provide Ukraine with weapons amid the Russian special military operation there, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"In order to sustain Ukraine for the duration of this fight, next week I'm going to have to be sending to Congress a supplemental budget request to keep weapons and ammunition flowing without interruption to the brave Ukrainian fighters," Biden said during remarks on Ukraine.

Biden said he expects Congress will move forward and act quickly on the matter.