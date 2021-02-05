UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Will Send Message In Upcoming Foreign Policy Speech That 'America Is Back'

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

Biden Says Will Send Message in Upcoming Foreign Policy Speech That 'America is Back'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Thursday that we will give a speech later in the day on his administration's foreign policy agenda and signal to the world that the United States and diplomacy are back.

"Later today, I'm going to go up to the eight floor [of State Department] and send a clear message to the world: America is back, America is back, diplomacy is back," Biden said.

Biden said his administration will rebuild alliances and re-engage in global affairs, including in the response to the novel coronavirus pandemic as well as climate change.

Biden will deliver the speech on his administration's foreign policy agenda later on Thursday where he is expected to make several announcements such as placing a freeze on US troop redeployments in Germany and a halt of US support for offensive operations in Yemen.

