Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 02:20 AM

Biden Says Will Set Up 100 Coronavirus Vaccination Centers During First Month in Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden revealed his plan to set up 100 federally-supported coronavirus vaccination centers during the first month in office.

"By the end of our first month in office, we will have 100 federally supported centers across the nation that will ultimately vaccinate millions of people," Biden told reporters on Friday.

