Biden Says Will Speak About Situation In Afghanistan On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters he will speak about the current situation in Afghanistan on Thursday, according to a White House press pool report.

"I'll speak to that tomorrow," Biden said on Wednesday when asked if he is worried Kabul will fall to the Taliban.

The departure of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, scheduled to be completed by September 11, has been met with a surge in violence, with dozens of districts in Afghanistan's rural north falling to the Taliban movement in the past weeks.

Earlier on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch said the Taliban forces ordered residents in Bagh-e Sherkat in Kunduz province to evacuate and threatened those who had provided support to the Afghan government. The Taliban fighters looted and burned down their homes.

In recent days, hundreds of Afghan government soldiers fled to Tajikistan in order not to fall from in the hands of the Taliban, which now controls more than 70 percent of the Afghan-Tajik border. Uzbekistan has refused to accept Afghan soldiers who are trying to cross the border.

