Biden Says Will Speak to American People Thursday, Announce Further Actions Against Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said he will address the American people on Thursday about further actions by the US and its allies against Russia after Putin ordered to begin a military operation in Donbas.

"Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security," Biden said late on Wednesday.