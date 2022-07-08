Biden Says Will Speak With Kishida Soon About Abe Assassination, Tried to Call Earlier

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Friday he will speak with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida soon in the wake of the assassination of former prime minsiter Shinzo Abe by a man with a homemade firearm.

"I tried to put a call in to the present Prime Minister ... it was very late there at night.

I'll be talking there in the morning. I'm going to be stopping to sign a condolence book at the Japanese Embassy on the way to the CIA," Biden said following an executive order signing.

Abe was shot Friday morning during a campaign speech in the city of Nara by gunman Tetsuya Yamagami. Abe was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital at the age of 67.