UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Will Speak With Kishida Soon About Abe Assassination, Tried To Call Earlier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Biden Says Will Speak With Kishida Soon About Abe Assassination, Tried to Call Earlier

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he will speak with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida soon in the wake of the assassination of former prime minsiter Shinzo Abe by a man with a homemade firearm

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Friday he will speak with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida soon in the wake of the assassination of former prime minsiter Shinzo Abe by a man with a homemade firearm.

"I tried to put a call in to the present Prime Minister ... it was very late there at night.

I'll be talking there in the morning. I'm going to be stopping to sign a condolence book at the Japanese Embassy on the way to the CIA," Biden said following an executive order signing.

Abe was shot Friday morning during a campaign speech in the city of Nara by gunman Tetsuya Yamagami. Abe was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital at the age of 67.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister CIA Man Nara

Recent Stories

Pogba lands in Turin before Juventus return

Pogba lands in Turin before Juventus return

2 minutes ago
 Marri condoles assassination of Japan's Ex PM Shin ..

Marri condoles assassination of Japan's Ex PM Shinzo Abe

2 minutes ago
 French Health Regulator Advises Gay, Transgender P ..

French Health Regulator Advises Gay, Transgender People, Sex Workers to Get Monk ..

4 minutes ago
 Canada Imposes New Sanctions Targeting Russian Med ..

Canada Imposes New Sanctions Targeting Russian Media, Individuals - Foreign Mini ..

4 minutes ago
 China's Military Ready to Prevent Attempts to Achi ..

China's Military Ready to Prevent Attempts to Achieve 'Taiwan Independence' - Mi ..

4 minutes ago
 DC constitutes committee, control room for Eid

DC constitutes committee, control room for Eid

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.