Biden Says Will Speed Up Distribution Of Coronavirus Vaccines Across US

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:30 AM

Biden Says Will Speed Up Distribution of Coronavirus Vaccines Across US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden said he has spoken to numerous state and local officials about speeding up the delivery of coronavirus vaccines across the United States.

"Vice President [elect Kamala] Harris and I have been speaking with county officials, mayors, governors of both parties to speed up a distribution of the vaccines across the nation," Biden told reporters on Tuesday.

Biden repeated his commitment to accelerate the vaccination to 100 million shots by the end of his first 100 days in office, equaling approximately 1 million shots per day.

