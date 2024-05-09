Open Menu

Biden Says Will Stop Some Arm Shipments If Israel Invades Rafah

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Biden says will stop some arm shipments if Israel invades Rafah

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) President Joe Biden said Wednesday he would stop US weapons supplies to Israel if it attacks Rafah in southern Gaza, his most direct warning to date over the prosecution of the war against Hamas.

In an interview with CNN Biden deplored the fact that civilians had been killed by the dropping of US bombs on the Palestinian territory.

His warning came after the US last week halted a shipment of huge American bombs to Israel as it appeared ready to proceed with a major attack on Rafah, which is packed with Palestinians displaced by the war.

"If they go into Rafah, I'm not supplying the weapons that have been used... to deal with the cities," Biden said. "We're not gonna supply the weapons and the artillery shells that have been used."

Related Topics

Attack Israel Gaza

Recent Stories

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

47 minutes ago
 Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

2 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

5 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

13 hours ago
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

13 hours ago
 Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper ..

Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry

13 hours ago
 Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability ..

Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms

14 hours ago
 N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neigh ..

N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours

14 hours ago
 Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with ..

Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing

13 hours ago
 Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid ..

Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown

13 hours ago

More Stories From World