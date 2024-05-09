Biden Says Will Stop Some Arm Shipments If Israel Invades Rafah
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) President Joe Biden said Wednesday he would stop US weapons supplies to Israel if it attacks Rafah in southern Gaza, his most direct warning to date over the prosecution of the war against Hamas.
In an interview with CNN Biden deplored the fact that civilians had been killed by the dropping of US bombs on the Palestinian territory.
His warning came after the US last week halted a shipment of huge American bombs to Israel as it appeared ready to proceed with a major attack on Rafah, which is packed with Palestinians displaced by the war.
"If they go into Rafah, I'm not supplying the weapons that have been used... to deal with the cities," Biden said. "We're not gonna supply the weapons and the artillery shells that have been used."
