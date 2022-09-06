Biden Says Will Surely See Xi at G20 Summit if Chinese President Attends Gathering

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he will surely see his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in November should the Chinese leader attend the event

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he will surely see his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in November should the Chinese leader attend the event.

"If he's there I'm sure I'll see him," Biden said during a cabinet meeting at the White House when asked if he will see Xi at the G20 Summit.

Both Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin told Indonesian President Joko Widodo that they plan to attend the G20 Summit in Bali, the host leader said last month.