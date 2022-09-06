UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Will Surely See Xi At G20 Summit If Chinese President Attends Gathering

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Biden Says Will Surely See Xi at G20 Summit if Chinese President Attends Gathering

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he will surely see his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in November should the Chinese leader attend the event

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he will surely see his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in November should the Chinese leader attend the event.

"If he's there I'm sure I'll see him," Biden said during a cabinet meeting at the White House when asked if he will see Xi at the G20 Summit.

Both Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin told Indonesian President Joko Widodo that they plan to attend the G20 Summit in Bali, the host leader said last month.

Related Topics

Russia China White House Vladimir Putin Joko Widodo November Event Cabinet Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Key points of new UK premier's first speech

Key points of new UK premier's first speech

1 minute ago
 Two dead, thousands told to flee California wildfi ..

Two dead, thousands told to flee California wildfire

1 minute ago
 Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Es ..

Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Escalation of Turkish Aggression ..

1 minute ago
 Aleppo Airport Attacked by Israel - Reports

Aleppo Airport Attacked by Israel - Reports

1 minute ago
 New UK Prime Minister Vows Affordable Energy Bills

New UK Prime Minister Vows Affordable Energy Bills

23 minutes ago
 Rally held to mark Defence Day in Quetta

Rally held to mark Defence Day in Quetta

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.