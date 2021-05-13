Biden Says Will Talk to Putin About Colonial Pipeline Cyber Attack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he expects the recent cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline to be part of the possible talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are working to try to get to the place where we have sort of an international standard that governments, knowing that criminal activities happen from their territory, that we all move on those criminal enterprises," Biden said. "I expect that's one of the topics I'll be talking about with President Putin."