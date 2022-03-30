Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine Trevor Reed Held in Russia

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he will try to see the parents of former American Marine Trevor Reed, who is serving a nine year term in a Russian correctional colony in Mordovia for assaulting police officers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he will try to see the parents of former American Marine Trevor Reed, who is serving a nine year term in a Russian correctional colony in Mordovia for assaulting police officers.

"I am going to see if I can get to see them. They are good people," Biden told reporters, while receiving his second COVID-19 booster shot at the White House.

Reed's parents were protesting outside the White House to raise awareness about his case. They placed a poster "Free Trevor Reed, Prisoner of Russia Since 2019.

"

Earlier on Wednesday, Reed's lawyer Sergey Nikitenkov said that his client began a second hunger strike.

Reed, a 29-year-old US student, was arrested in Moscow in 2019 after getting drunk and picking a fight with two women, authorities said. Police said he then attacked two policemen who were called to the scene, punching one of them during a car ride after detention and nearly causing the car to crash. He was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2020, but denied the charges.