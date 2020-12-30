Biden Says Will Use Emergency Powers to Boost Coronavirus Vaccines Production

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) President-elect Joe Biden vowed to invoke the Defense Production Act to boost the supply of coronavirus vaccines and protective equipment needed to mitigate the spread of the virus in the United States.

"I am going to use my power under the Defense Production Act, when I am sworn in, and order private industry to accelerate making of the materials needed for the vaccines as well as protective gear," Biden told reporters on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump has twice resorted to the Defense Production Act, which grants the president broad powers to increase the manufacturing of critical items in times of emergency.

In March, Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to accelerate the output of ventilators and also in April to keep meet processing plants open amid reported coronavirus cases among workers.