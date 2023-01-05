Biden Says Will Visit Border Town of El Paso Sunday In First Trip to Border As President

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he will visit the US southern border town of El Paso, Texas, on Sunday to assess border enforcement operations amid record-breaking numbers in the region

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) President Joe Biden said on Thursday he will visit the US southern border town of El Paso, Texas, on Sunday to assess border enforcement operations amid record-breaking numbers in the region.

"I will visit the border myself this Sunday in El Paso to assess border enforcement operations, meet with the local officials and community leaders and the folks at the border," Biden said during a press conference.