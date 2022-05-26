UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Will Visit Texas In Coming Days To Meet Families Of School Shooting Victims

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Biden Says Will Visit Texas in Coming Days to Meet Families of School Shooting Victims

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he will travel to Uvalde, Texas, in the coming days to meet with the families of the school shooting victims.

"Jill and I will be traveling to Texas in the coming days to meet with the families and hopefully bring some little comfort to the community," Biden said during a press conference.

On Tuesday, 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and shot and killed 19 children and two faculty members, and injured 17 others, according to state officials.

