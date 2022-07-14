Biden Says Willing to Use Force as 'Last Resort' to Prevent Iran From Obtaining Nuke

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden told an Israeli broadcaster that he would be willing to use military force as a last resort to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

"If that was the last resort, yes," Biden said on Wednesday when asked if he would use force against Iran to prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Biden emphasized that Iran cannot be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

In December 2021, the United States and Iran agreed on two drafts of a new nuclear deal, but no definite agreement has since been reached. The latest round of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations took place in Doha, Qatar, from June 29-30.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said 90% progress has been made in the negotiators on a new nuclear deal. He added that Iran was in contact with the United States about the lifting of sanctions and significant progress was made at the negotiations.

One of the obstacles to the completion of the negotiations is the United States' refusal to exclude Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the list of terrorist organizations, the minister said. However, Biden told the Israeli broadcaster that he is committed to keep the IRGC on the foreign terrorist organizations list.