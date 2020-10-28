UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says World Community Should 'Significantly' Expand Sanctions On Lukashenko's Circle

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 02:20 AM

Biden Says World Community Should 'Significantly' Expand Sanctions on Lukashenko's Circle

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden in a statement said the international community should significantly expand sanctions against President Alexander Lukashenko's closest associates over his handling of mass protests in the country.

"No leader who tortures his own people can ever claim legitimacy," Biden said in the statement on Tuesday.

"That is why the international community should significantly expand its sanctions on Lukashenka's henchmen and freeze the offshore accounts where they keep their stolen wealth."

Mass opposition protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the August 9 presidential election in which incumbent Lukashenko secured his sixth consecutive term. The opposition has refused to recognize the official results and has continued to organize regular rallies.

Related Topics

Election Belarus August Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

2 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

2 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

2 hours ago

UAE essential partner in stopping polio in Pakista ..

2 hours ago

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

3 hours ago

644 families of flood victims in Sudan benefit fro ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.