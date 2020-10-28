WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden in a statement said the international community should significantly expand sanctions against President Alexander Lukashenko's closest associates over his handling of mass protests in the country.

"No leader who tortures his own people can ever claim legitimacy," Biden said in the statement on Tuesday.

"That is why the international community should significantly expand its sanctions on Lukashenka's henchmen and freeze the offshore accounts where they keep their stolen wealth."

Mass opposition protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the August 9 presidential election in which incumbent Lukashenko secured his sixth consecutive term. The opposition has refused to recognize the official results and has continued to organize regular rallies.