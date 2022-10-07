UrduPoint.com

Biden Says World Faces Threat Of Nuclear War For First Time Since Cuban Missile Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2022 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said the world is facing the threat of a nuclear war for the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 and he is trying to figure out what is Russian President Vladimir Putin's "off ramp.

"First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat of the use (of a) nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path they are going," Biden said at a reception of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee on Thursday night as quoted by the press pool. "I'm trying to figure out what is Putin's off ramp?... Where does he find a way out? Where does he find himself in a position that he does not not only lose face but lose significant power within Russia?"

