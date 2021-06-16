UrduPoint.com
Biden Says World Leaders Did Nothing But Thank Him For Arranging Meeting With Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:40 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) World leaders from NATO and the EU did nothing but thank US President Joe Biden for arranging a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the president told reporters as he boarded Air Force 1 to leave Geneva for Washington.

"I didn't get one single person, not one of the world leaders, doing anything other than thanking me for arranging a meeting with Putin," Biden said.

