Biden Says World Leaders Did Nothing But Thank Him For Arranging Meeting with Putin

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) World leaders from NATO and the EU did nothing but thank US President Joe Biden for arranging a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the president told reporters as he boarded Air Force 1 to leave Geneva for Washington.

"I didn't get one single person, not one of the world leaders, doing anything other than thanking me for arranging a meeting with Putin," Biden said.