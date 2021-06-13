UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says World May Fully Recover From COVID-19 Not Earlier Than 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 08:00 PM

Biden Says World May Fully Recover From COVID-19 Not Earlier Than 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Sunday estimated that the COVID-19 pandemic as a global challenge might not be overcome until 2023.

"It may take slightly longer worldwide," Biden said at a press conference when asked if he thought that it was realistic to expect that the world would fully overcome the coronavirus pandemic by the end of 2022.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 175.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.7 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World March May Sunday 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

2 hours ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

3 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

3 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.