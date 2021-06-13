Biden Says World May Fully Recover From COVID-19 Not Earlier Than 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Sunday estimated that the COVID-19 pandemic as a global challenge might not be overcome until 2023.

"It may take slightly longer worldwide," Biden said at a press conference when asked if he thought that it was realistic to expect that the world would fully overcome the coronavirus pandemic by the end of 2022.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 175.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.7 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.