Biden Says Worried Ukraine Aid in Jeopardy If Republicans Win Midterm Elections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is concerned that further US military assistance for Ukraine may not get approved if Republicans win control of Congress in the midterm elections in November, according to the White House press pool.

"I am worried," Biden said when asked if he is worried about Ukraine aid being approved if Republicans win the midterm elections.

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has pledged that if the Republicans become a majority in the lower chamber of Congress in the midterm elections, Ukraine will not get a "blank check" for assistance given the looming recession in the United States.