Biden Says Would Pursue Reelection in 2024 Even If Trump Did Not Run

�WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he would still pursue re-election in 2024 even if Donald Trump were not running as well.

"Yeah, I think I still would be running if he (Trump) wasn't," Biden said during a press conference.

On concerns about his age, Biden joked that he cannot even say how old he is, because "the number does not register" with him.

Earlier this week, Biden officially announced his re-election campaign for 2024. Trump announced his campaign in November.