UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Would Pursue Reelection In 2024 Even If Trump Did Not Run

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Biden Says Would Pursue Reelection in 2024 Even If Trump Did Not Run

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he would still pursue re-election in 2024 even if Donald Trump were not running as well

�WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he would still pursue re-election in 2024 even if Donald Trump were not running as well.

"Yeah, I think I still would be running if he (Trump) wasn't," Biden said during a press conference.

On concerns about his age, Biden joked that he cannot even say how old he is, because "the number does not register" with him.

Earlier this week, Biden officially announced his re-election campaign for 2024. Trump announced his campaign in November.

Related Topics

Trump November

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prin ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

5 minutes ago
 JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority ..

JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority BIPL shareholders

9 minutes ago
 Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang ..

Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang Skirmish - Reports

10 minutes ago
 AJK PM chairs LG and Rural Development annual revi ..

AJK PM chairs LG and Rural Development annual review meeting

10 minutes ago
 Canada's Teck Resources cancels breakup vote

Canada's Teck Resources cancels breakup vote

10 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince ..

RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.