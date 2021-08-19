Biden Says Would Still Have Tried to Withdraw If Trump Had Not Announced Pullout Deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would still have tried to withdraw US troops out of Afghanistan even if his predecessor, Donald Trump, had not announced the pullout deal back in 2020.

"I would've tried to figure out how to withdraw those troops, yes, because look, George. There is no good time to leave Afghanistan. Fifteen years ago would've been a problem, 15 years from now. The basic choice is am I gonna send your sons and your daughters to war in Afghanistan in perpetuity?," Biden told ABC news' George Stephanopoulos.

The Trump administration signed a deal with the in February 2020 that requires the US to withdraw all forces in exchange for counterterrorism assurances.

The pullout was initially set for May 1, 2021, but the Biden administration delayed the withdrawal deadline until August 31.

Asked about the possibility of US troops remaining in Afghanistan after August 31, Biden left the door open to missing the deadline to withdraw.

"It depends on where we are," he said.

On Sunday, the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described would be a bloodshed. Numerous countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.