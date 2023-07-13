Biden Says Would Talk to US Sen. Tuberville on Nominee Holds if Position Could Change

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 10:42 PM

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he would talk to US Sen. Tommy Tuberville about his hold on confirming Biden's nominees for key positions if he believed there was a chance the lawmaker's opinion could be changed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he would talk to US Sen. Tommy Tuberville about his hold on confirming Biden's nominees for key positions if he believed there was a chance the lawmaker's opinion could be changed.

"I'd be willing to talk to him, if I thought there was any possibility he'd change his ridiculous position," Biden said during a press conference.

Tuberville is blocking efforts by the Senate to confirm Biden administration nominees over the Pentagon's new abortion policies.

Tuberville's actions left the US Marine Corps without a confirmed leader for the first time in 164 years.

Tuberville is jeopardizing US security with his actions, Biden said.

It is the responsibility of the Republican Party to stand up against Tuberville, Biden added.

