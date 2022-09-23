UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Would Veto Nationwide Abortion Ban If Republicans Win US Congress In Midterms

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Biden Says Would Veto Nationwide Abortion Ban if Republicans Win US Congress in Midterms

US President Joe Biden on Friday affirmed he would veto a nationwide ban on abortion should Republicans gain control of Congress in the upcoming midterms and pass such legislation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Friday affirmed he would veto a nationwide ban on abortion should Republicans gain control of Congress in the upcoming midterms and pass such legislation.

"If Republicans win control of the Congress, abortion will be banned.

By the way, it'll be initially banned, but if they win Congress, I will veto it," Biden said during remarks to the Democratic National Committee.

Republican state legislatures and Federal lawmakers have pushed legislation to restrict or ban abortions following a Supreme Court decision earlier this year returning the right to regulate abortions to the states.

Biden and many of the his Democratic colleagues have criticized the Supreme Court's decision and vowed to implement federal protections for abortion.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Congress

Recent Stories

Borrell's Statement on Partial Mobilization, Refer ..

Borrell's Statement on Partial Mobilization, Referenda Lacks Objectivity - Mosco ..

4 minutes ago
 Instead of Helping to End Ukraine Conflict, EU Pro ..

Instead of Helping to End Ukraine Conflict, EU Prolongs It - Russian Foreign Min ..

4 minutes ago
 Biden Says Not All Republicans 'MAGA' Variety, But ..

Biden Says Not All Republicans 'MAGA' Variety, But Group Runs Party

4 minutes ago
 Equatorial Guinea's president to run for sixth ter ..

Equatorial Guinea's president to run for sixth term: vice president

6 minutes ago
 SU VC condoles death of Prof Ashique Jhatial

SU VC condoles death of Prof Ashique Jhatial

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Saudi Arabia on ..

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Saudi Arabia on national day

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.