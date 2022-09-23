Biden Says Would Veto Nationwide Abortion Ban if Republicans Win US Congress in Midterms

US President Joe Biden on Friday affirmed he would veto a nationwide ban on abortion should Republicans gain control of Congress in the upcoming midterms and pass such legislation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Friday affirmed he would veto a nationwide ban on abortion should Republicans gain control of Congress in the upcoming midterms and pass such legislation.

"If Republicans win control of the Congress, abortion will be banned.

By the way, it'll be initially banned, but if they win Congress, I will veto it," Biden said during remarks to the Democratic National Committee.

Republican state legislatures and Federal lawmakers have pushed legislation to restrict or ban abortions following a Supreme Court decision earlier this year returning the right to regulate abortions to the states.

Biden and many of the his Democratic colleagues have criticized the Supreme Court's decision and vowed to implement federal protections for abortion.