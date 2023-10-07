Open Menu

Biden Says Xi Meeting In November 'a Possibility'

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Biden says Xi meeting in November 'a possibility'

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) US President Joe Biden said Friday he may meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November as Washington and Beijing push to reset ties, but added that nothing is scheduled yet.

The leaders of the rival powers have not met in person or spoken for nearly a year, and tensions have mounted as an increasingly assertive China and the United States vie for global influence.

"There has been no such meeting set up, but it is a possibility," Biden told journalists after reports that they were set to meet during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.

Biden is set to host leaders from across the region on November 16 and 17 in the California city, and speculation has mounted that it could be the venue for a rapprochement.

The White House had begun making plans for a meeting on the sidelines of the summit in a bid to stabilize relations, The Washington Post reported, quoting one official as saying it "it's pretty firm."

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to visit Washington at some point ahead of the APEC summit.

Beijing however has not confirmed whether Xi will attend the summit or meet with his US counterpart. The White House has also declined to elaborate on a potential meeting with Xi.

Related Topics

China Washington White House Visit San Francisco Beijing United States May November Post From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

32 minutes ago
 UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst discuss bilat ..

UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst discuss bilateral strategic alliance

47 minutes ago
 Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment fo ..

Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment for Pakistan: Senator

1 hour ago
 5-day National polio-eradication drive successfull ..

5-day National polio-eradication drive successfully concludes in AJK

1 hour ago
 Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration re ..

Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration reform

1 hour ago
 Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' ..

Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' power grid

1 hour ago
Pakistan overcome Netherlands and de Leede to win ..

Pakistan overcome Netherlands and de Leede to win World Cup opener

2 hours ago
 Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally kicks off at world's h ..

Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally kicks off at world's highest cold desert in GB

2 hours ago
 Hot US jobs data fails to take shine off markets

Hot US jobs data fails to take shine off markets

2 hours ago
 Pakistan v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

Pakistan v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

2 hours ago
 Philippines win first Asian Games basketball gold ..

Philippines win first Asian Games basketball gold in 61 years

2 hours ago
 Minister emphasizes on measures to address issues ..

Minister emphasizes on measures to address issues affecting quality education

2 hours ago

More Stories From World