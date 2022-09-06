UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Xi Told Him Democracies Can't Be Sustained In 21st Century

Published September 06, 2022

Biden Says Xi Told Him Democracies Can't Be Sustained in 21st Century

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden said Chinese leader Xi Jinping once told him democracies cannot be sustained in the 21st century, while autocracies will succeed.

"I've spent a lot of time with foreign leaders, the leaders of China, Russia etc.

The leader of China, Xi Jinping... he said democracies can't be sustained in the 21st century as they require consensus. And things are moving so rapidly you can't get consensus. So that's why autocracies are going to succeed," Biden said in a speech on Labor Day.

He said he rejects such an assessment.

