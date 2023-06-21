Biden Says Xi Was Not Fully Aware of Balloon Incident, Calls Him Dictator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) US President Joe Biden has said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not have all the information about the balloon incident, adding that it was a "great embarrassment for dictators."

"The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment in it was he didn't know it was there. I am serious, that was a great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn't know what happened," Biden said at a fundraising event in California on Tuesday.

The US leader added that the balloon was blown off course and Xi was very upset and even denied that the balloon was over the US territory.

The creation of QUAD, an alliance of Australia, India, Japan and the United States, was another great disappointment for Xi, Biden said.

"He called me and told me not to do that," Biden said.

Additionally, the US president said that during a phone call, Xi urged him not to worry too much about China, as the country has "real economic difficulties."

In February, the United States detected and later shot down four unidentified flying objects, including a Chinese surveillance balloon. Washington alleged that it was designed to gather intelligence about sensitive military sites in the country. Beijing insisted that the balloon was a mere meteorological device that entered the US airspace accidentally while expressing protest over Pentagon's decision to shoot it down.