Biden Says Zelenskyy Open to Peace Dialogue With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) US President Biden said during a joint conference with Zelenskyy on Tuesday that Ukraine is open to dialogue with Russia about peace.

"'Well, let me put it this way. He's (Putin) not open but you're open to pursuing peace. You're open to pursuing a just peace," said Biden.

Zelenskyy appeared to nod in agreement as Biden was speaking.